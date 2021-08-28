Edinburgh tanning salon staff member held at knifepoint by robber who made off with at least £100 cash
A staff member at an Edinburgh tanning salon was held at knifepoint by a robber who made off with a three-figure sum of cash last night.
A man entered Tanz Tanning in Summer Place, Canonmills, at around 7.45pm on Friday before threatening the employee with the blade.
Police said the staff member was uninjured but left shaken as a result of the incident.
The male suspect is described as being around 5ft 10ins in height and thought to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a face mask with a pattern, a two toned grey hooded zipper and black joggers.
He was also riding a full suspension mountain bike.
Detective Constable Zaira Marker, of Corstorphine CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Summer Place area around that time who witnessed anything to please come forward.
“We would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam to review the footage and get in touch if you believe it may be able to assist us.”
Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 3607 of 27 August. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.