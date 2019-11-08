Edinburgh teen threw lit fireworks towards police officers, their vehicles and people's homes during Bonfire Night disturbance

Christopher Bennett, 18, was part of a masked gang who threw lit fireworks towards the officers and police vehicles in two streets in Edinburgh.

Police officers came under attack after they had attended at the city’s Ferry Road and West Pilton Place on November 5 last year.

The teenager threw lit fireworks towards police officers and their vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gang, including Bennett, handed out fireworks to each other before launching them at the police officers, vehicles and surrounding houses and buildings.

Bennett, of Broomhall in Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at the Capital’s sheriff court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to a heavily amended charge.

Three co-accused, Bradley Logan, 21, Declan Russell, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Edinburgh, all walked free from the dock after they had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Ross Carvel told the court the Crown were preparing a written narration of events which would be read out in public when the case against Bennett calls for sentencing.

Sheriff Alistair Noble agreed to the motion and deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to December 11.

Bennett pleaded guilty to an amended charge of culpably and recklessly igniting and throwing lit fireworks towards police officers, police vehicles, houses, buildings and gardens, all to the danger of officers and members of the public, at Ferry Road and West Pilton Place, both Edinburgh, on November 5 last year.

The charge states all those involved, who, apart from Bennett, are unknown to prosecutors, had their faces masked and distributed the makeshift explosive weapons to each other before throwing them towards the police.