Edinburgh teenager Niomi Spinks and two-week-old daughter Eva found 'safe and well'

The 18-year-old went missing yesterday evening.

By Conor Matchett
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:26 am
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:36 am

A mother and daughter have been found "safe and well" after going missing in Edinburgh yesterday.

Niomi Spinks, 18, and her two-week-old daughter Eva, had been reported missing and were last seen in Wallyford at around 6.40pm.

However, at around midnight, Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to report that 18 year old Niomi Spinks and her daughter Eva, who were reported missing from Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Niomi Spinks has been found safe and well (Photo: TSPL)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."