Edinburgh teenager Niomi Spinks and two-week-old daughter Eva found 'safe and well'

A mother and daughter have been found "safe and well" after going missing in Edinburgh yesterday.

Niomi Spinks, 18, and her two-week-old daughter Eva, had been reported missing and were last seen in Wallyford at around 6.40pm.

However, at around midnight, Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to report that 18 year old Niomi Spinks and her daughter Eva, who were reported missing from Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Niomi Spinks has been found safe and well (Photo: TSPL)

