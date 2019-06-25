Edinburgh tradesmen ‘let down by police’ after series of thefts

AN Edinburgh businessman claims that tradesmen in the Capital have been let down by the police’s lack of response after a series of thefts by raiders targeting expensive tools on Thursday night.

Bobby Bowie, 48, from North Gyle Loan, got up on Friday morning to find his van had been broken into and £600 worth of nail guns had been stolen.

Despite contacting the police on 101 twice, he claims he never heard back from them regarding the incident and was forced to make a trip to Wester Hailes police station for a statement to be taken.

He then posted about the incident on Facebook and then began to receive messages from numerous tradesmen around Edinburgh who had also been burgled on Thursday night.

Mr Bowie said: “I started getting messages from tradesmen across Edinburgh – there is a plasterer in Leith who had this van stolen with all the tools in it, a gas engineer from Blackford on the same night who had £5,000 worth of tools taken in broad daylight, and another happened in Eskbank.

“There was at least six of us ranging from £600 to £6000 worth of stuff stolen.”

Due to the loss of his tools, Mr Bowie has been forced to take at least two days off work and will have to fork out to replace the stolen gear resulting in a loss of around £1,000.

Mr Bowie added: “The first thing you’re taught when you’re 16 is that you never steal another man’s tools because that’s how he feeds his children. It’s the lowest form of life stealing peoples tools.

“I feel totally let down by the police, it’s a sham.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the theft of tools from a van in North Gyle Loan.

“The incident happened sometime overnight between Thursday 20th and Friday 21st June. “Inquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

“We treat all reports of acquisitive crime, including the theft of vehicles, or theft of items from vehicles, with the utmost seriousness.

“Edinburgh has its own dedicated Vehicle Crime Team, which supports investigations conducted by local officers and and we are committed to tackling offences of this nature and bringing those responsible to justice.”