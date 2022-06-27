Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Recent action in the Capital as part of Operation CeCe – a UK-wide operation targeting illicit tobacco, which is either duty-evaded, counterfeit or both – included the seizure of 22,600 cigarettes and 10Kg of hand-rolling tobacco, which represented evaded duty of over £10,600 defrauded from public funds.

Acting upon intelligence received, officers from Trading Standards, in partnership with police, attended a number of premises in the Leith Walk area of the city, along with tobacco detection dog Boo.

Transport and environment convener Councillor Scott Arthur said: “These recoveries are a fantastic result for our Trading Standards team who work hard to identify and tackle unsafe and illegal products. Stopping such products reaching consumers in Edinburgh and beyond is a testament to their proactive strategy and dedication.

“I am, of course, concerned that this market exists within Edinburgh. These products have not had the required duty paid on them, but also do not comply with the plain packaging, warning requirements and, where they are counterfeit, breach trade marks legislation.

"No tobacco product is safe, but the recovered goods may not comply with the requirements designed to ensure that cigarettes are self-extinguishing to prevent domestic fires.”

He said illicit and counterfeit tobacco often ended up in the hands of young people and tackling it was a key part of Edinburgh’s contribution to the Scottish Government’s aim of achieving a smoke-free generation by 2034.

Tobacco detection dog Boo with recovered illegal tobacco.