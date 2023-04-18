News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh train assault between Haymarket and Waverley stations: Police appeal for witnesses

Victim was taken to hospital after Edinburgh assault

By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

A man was assaulted on an Edinburgh train last month, with detectives appealing for witnesses to the assault which occurred between Waverley and Haymarket on Sunday, March 12. A man assaulted a passenger on the 8.40pm service to Helensburgh Central. The victim sustained cuts to his legs, bruising to his ribs and face, and cuts to his face which required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300028631. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident took place between Haymarket and Waverley train stations on March 12.The incident took place between Haymarket and Waverley train stations on March 12.
