Edinburgh train assault between Haymarket and Waverley stations: Police appeal for witnesses
Victim was taken to hospital after Edinburgh assault
A man was assaulted on an Edinburgh train last month, with detectives appealing for witnesses to the assault which occurred between Waverley and Haymarket on Sunday, March 12. A man assaulted a passenger on the 8.40pm service to Helensburgh Central. The victim sustained cuts to his legs, bruising to his ribs and face, and cuts to his face which required hospital treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300028631. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.