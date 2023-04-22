Trains between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been cancelled or suspended after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident on the track between Edinburgh and Newcraighall, and all lines are closed as a result. The ScotRail website is currently showing around one hour delays for trains scheduled up until 5.20pm.

Trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick have been suspended, meaning trains between from Waverley to London King’s Cross are also affected.

Trains travelling between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been cancelled or suspended. Picture: ScotRail

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Edinburgh and Newcraighall all lines are closed. Train services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be suspended.”