Edinburgh trains: Services between Edinburgh Waverley and Dunbar cancelled after person hit

Trains into and out of Edinburgh have been cancelled as a result

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

Trains between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been cancelled or suspended after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident on the track between Edinburgh and Newcraighall, and all lines are closed as a result. The ScotRail website is currently showing around one hour delays for trains scheduled up until 5.20pm.

Trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick have been suspended, meaning trains between from Waverley to London King’s Cross are also affected.

Trains travelling between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been cancelled or suspended. Picture: ScotRailTrains travelling between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been cancelled or suspended. Picture: ScotRail
A ScotRail spokesman said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Edinburgh and Newcraighall all lines are closed. Train services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be suspended.”

An LNER spokesman added: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train. All lines between Dunbar and Edinburgh are blocked.”