Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers are a local division of a UK climate protest group, and targeted cars tyres in Portobello on Sunday night.

They deflated tyres on SUVs, leaving a leaflet on their windscreen outlining the environmental effect of the vehicle.

In a statement, the group confirmed: “Tyre Extinguishers in Edinburgh last night deflated tyres on around 30 SUVs in Edinburgh's seaside suburb, Portobello, just metres away from the local police station.

“The Tyre Extinguishers’ aim is to make it impossible to own an SUV in the world’s urban areas.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers added: “Edinburgh's politicians have been elected with promises to take action on the climate crisis, on air pollution and on road safety. But their plans go nowhere near far enough.

"Our message to them is: Take real action, or we'll take it for you."

Police Scotland has confirmed that it has received reports of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.