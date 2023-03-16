It has been more than four decades since Edinburgh was shook by the news that two young school friends, who had been out celebrating new jobs and new chapters in their lives, had been murdered.

Christine Eadie and Helen Scott were just 17 years old when they walked through the doors of the World’s End pub on the Royal Mile on the evening of October 15, 1977. It was the last stop on a pub crawl they had been on with their friends, and the pair had intended to make their way home after one last drink.

But the following day, police had to deliver the news to devastated families that both girls’ bodies had been discovered dumped on land miles apart. They had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled with their own clothing.

The investigation into the murders was one which would span decades, with serial killer Angus Sinclair only having been convicted of the killings in 2014. His brother-in-law Gordon Hamilton, whose DNA was also found on Helen’s clothing, had died in 1996 and never faced questions about his involvement in the senseless killings.