Police in Edinburgh have announced on social media that they have reopened Princes Street. They posted about the reopening on their Facebook and Twitter feeds at around 7.30 am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the city centre after receiving reports around 5.30 pm on Thursday of a man acting suspiciously.

A bag was later found nearby and a cordon was put in place as the bomb squad were called.

Edinburgh's Princes Street reopened by police after bomb scare causes evacuation

One eyewitness spotted three bomb disposal units near the Harvey Nichols department store on St Andrew Square.

Waverley Station, nearby hotels and the McDonalds in Waverley Market were all evacuated and trains, buses and trams were delayed or diverted.