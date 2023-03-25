News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
5 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Elizabeth Mackintosh: Suspect identified in 33 year old cold case where Edinburgh woman was murdered

Cold case detectives are hoping to soon bring charges in a 33-year-old murder.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT- 1 min read

Detectives in America are hoping to soon bring charges in a 33-year-old cold case where an Edinburgh student was murdered in March 1990.

Elizabeth Mackintosh, 50, was found strangled and stabbed in the toilets of a chapel at the Covenant Theological Seminary in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was from Edinburgh, and studying in the United States when she was killed.

Elizabeth Mackintosh: Suspect identified in 33 year old cold case where Edinburgh woman was murdered
Elizabeth Mackintosh: Suspect identified in 33 year old cold case where Edinburgh woman was murdered
Elizabeth Mackintosh: Suspect identified in 33 year old cold case where Edinburgh woman was murdered
Most Popular

Now, The Times has reported that detectives are hoping to charge Michael Johnson, who was a fellow student at the time, of Elizabeth's murder.

Johnson had allegedly had an argument with Elizabeth the day before, and was her supervisor for her cleaning duties at the college. He was questioned at the time but never charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reopened investigation has been filmed for a new documentary where police review the correspondence between Elizabeth and Johnson.

Officers are awaiting a decision as to whether the state will bring charges.

Covenant Theological Seminary in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Covenant Theological Seminary in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Covenant Theological Seminary in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Leith docks major incident: Five people remain in hospital after US navy ship toppled in Leith dry dock