Detectives in America are hoping to soon bring charges in a 33-year-old cold case where an Edinburgh student was murdered in March 1990.

Elizabeth Mackintosh, 50, was found strangled and stabbed in the toilets of a chapel at the Covenant Theological Seminary in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was from Edinburgh, and studying in the United States when she was killed.

Elizabeth Mackintosh: Suspect identified in 33 year old cold case where Edinburgh woman was murdered

Now, The Times has reported that detectives are hoping to charge Michael Johnson, who was a fellow student at the time, of Elizabeth's murder.

Johnson had allegedly had an argument with Elizabeth the day before, and was her supervisor for her cleaning duties at the college. He was questioned at the time but never charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reopened investigation has been filmed for a new documentary where police review the correspondence between Elizabeth and Johnson.

Officers are awaiting a decision as to whether the state will bring charges.