Police were called to Stenhouse Gardens North around 9.30 am on Monday.

A passer by said that there were up to eight to ten police cars at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, officers were called after the sudden death of a woman on Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.

Stenhouse Gardens North: Emergency services called to Edinburgh street after 'sudden death' of a woman

"Enquiries are ongoing."

