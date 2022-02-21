Stenhouse Gardens North: Emergency services called to Edinburgh street after 'sudden death' of a woman

Emergency services were called to a street in the Capital on Monday morning after receiving reports of the death of a woman.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:53 am

Police were called to Stenhouse Gardens North around 9.30 am on Monday.

A passer by said that there were up to eight to ten police cars at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, officers were called after the sudden death of a woman on Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stenhouse Gardens North: Emergency services called to Edinburgh street after 'sudden death' of a woman

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh Royal Infirmary parking problems: Health bosses agree to consider shar...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.