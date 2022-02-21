Stenhouse Gardens North: Emergency services called to Edinburgh street after 'sudden death' of a woman
Emergency services were called to a street in the Capital on Monday morning after receiving reports of the death of a woman.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:53 am
Police were called to Stenhouse Gardens North around 9.30 am on Monday.
A passer by said that there were up to eight to ten police cars at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, officers were called after the sudden death of a woman on Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Royal Infirmary parking problems: Health bosses agree to consider shar...