Emergency services tackled 'well-developed' fire at block of flats in Edinburgh

The fire broke out at Bailie Terrace in the east of the city.

The blaze, which was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at 4.28am on Sunday, broke out at a second floor flat in Bailie Terrace in the Duddingston area of Edinburgh.

Residents were evacuated from the property and eight fire appliances attended the scene.

It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "At 4.28am operations received multiple calls regarding a fire at a second floor flat in a four storey tenement building.

"Appliances from Newcraighall, Marionville, McDonald Road attended and on arrival found a well-developed fire in the property.

"Crews requested further appliances attend and crews from Musselburgh, Liberton, McDonald Road, Bo'ness and Tollcross attended. Crews are engaged in fighting the fire with breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one high-reach appliance.”

Appliances left the scene in the early afternoon after successfully extinguishing the blaze.

Police Scotland were also called to the incident to assist.

