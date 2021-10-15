Emily Owens: Edinburgh Police appeal for information after woman goes missing
The police have launched a public appeal in their attempt to trace Emily Owens, 27, who has been missing since Monday.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:22 pm
Owens was last seen in the Little France area of Edinburgh on Monday 23 August 2021.
There are concerns for her welfare.
Owens is described as being 5’2 with long black hair.
Police have urged that anyone who believes they have seen Owens since Monday, or who may have information on her whereabouts, contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1028 11/10/2021.