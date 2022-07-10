Enquiries ongoing after deliberate early morning fire breaks out at property on Pilrig Street

Images and footage captured by the Edinburgh Evening News also show another fire, believed to be wooden pallets and other materials, on the nearby Dalmeny Street in the Capital.

This fire was also extinguished by emergency services.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for information

Footage shows a significant police presence with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also on the scene to tackle the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property on Pilrig Street in Edinburgh shortly after 6am on Sunday, 10 July.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“It is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0987 of 10 July.”

Police have been contacted to enquire whether the two fires are being treated as linked.