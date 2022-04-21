Erin Yoxall, from Tranent, was struck by a white Mercedes convertible in Toronto around 3.16am on last Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old, who worked at the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence in the city, was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries" but passed away two days later.

Police in Toronto have confirmed to Canada's CBC News they were 'anticipating further arrests' after three men were detained and another handed himself in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Yoxall died two days after she was hit by a car and left lying on the road.

A 42-year-old Toronto man, who investigators believe was the driver of the car that hit victim Erin, surrendered himself on Tuesday.

He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

Toronto Police say they have made three other arrests: a 41-year-old Toronto man, a 44-year-old man from Mississauga, and another Toronto man, 37.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and believe there are several other people who helped the driver after the crash.

The Mercedes convertible which hit Erin.

Erin died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a white Mercedes AMG GT convertible as she walked along a Toronto street at 3.16am.

The driver callously got out of the motor and looked at Erin lying on the road before jumping back behind the wheel and speeding off. The car was later found abandoned.

Family members including Erin’s mother Roseanne, from Tranent, flew out to Canada to be at her bedside and she was formally pronounced dead on Saturday.

Ms Yoxall told Global News Erin had been living in Canada for eight years after meeting a "nice guy on an exchange programme in Edinburgh" and joining him in Toronto.

Erin's mother said she had 'embraced' her new life in Canada.

Following the tragedy Ms Yoxall issued an appeal for the driver to give himself up, describing her daughter’s death as ‘torture’.

Speaking to Global News she revealed that Erin had met her Canadian partner when he came to Edinburgh as an exchange student and had been living in the country for eight years.

Ms Yoxall went on: “Whatever I say to the driver won’t bring Erin back.