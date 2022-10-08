Connor Murray was last seen around 5.30am in Longstone Street, Wester Hailes.

The 28-year-old is white with a slim build and short blond hair. He may be wearing black jogging trousers and carrying a blue rucksack.

A number of searches are under way to locate Connor, with officers also checking relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “Connor’s family is understandably very worried about him and they just want him home safe and well.

“We are currently completing extensive enquiries with all his family and friends for any information which could assist us in finding him.

“If anyone has seen Connor or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 850 of 8 October, 2022.