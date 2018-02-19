Family pay tribute to killer murdered in prison

The family of a convicted killer who died following a disturbance at a Clackmannanshire prison at the weekend have issued a statement and photograph through Police Scotland.

Michael Mowat, (46) was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following an incident at HMP Glenochil on Saturday afternoon, where he later died.

Steven McIvor (33), was charged with murder when he appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court today (Monday).

McIvor made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody for further examination.

Mowat’s family paid the following tribute to him: “Michael was a much loved son, father, brother and grandad and he will be sorely missed.

“We would like thank friends and family for their support at this time and ask the media to please give us some privacy to come to terms with our sad loss.”

Mowat was jailed for life in 2001 after being convicted of battering Bruce Connolly to death at a flat in the town’s Alexandra Street, to steal drugs from him.