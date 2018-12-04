Family plea to find missing Jade, 19, who could be in Edinburgh

The family of a missing 19-year-old woman with links to Edinburgh have made a desperate plea for her to come home.

Jade McGrath, who is from the Aviemore area, was last seen during the early afternoon of last Wednesday in Inverness.

Police and rescue teams have been making extensive efforts to find her, but so far this has been without success.

Her aunt, Laura McGrath, who lives in Portobello, said Jade had previously lived in Leith and had other relatives and friends here.

Jade’s family have this evening released a statement through police.

It reads: “As each day goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for Jade and we just desperately want answers and to know where she is.

“There has been a massive amount of support from friends and family, as well as people we have never met, and that is what is keeping us going.

“Anyone who was in the Leachkin area last Wednesday afternoon from around 1.45pm, please think back and if you think you might have seen anything please call the police.

“Jade is about 5ft 2in, very petite with long bleached blonde hair with dark roots and only very faint wisps of blue in the ends.

“She was wearing a khaki green parka with a fluffy hood, which went down to her thighs, black leggings and black/white Nike trainers.

“She has distinctive Alice in Wonderland tattoos on one of her forearms. On the same arm she has diamond and club symbols from a pack of cards on her fingers, as well as a small diamond tattoo on her hand.

“She had no phone or money with her and she would most likely have been in a distressed state if you saw her.

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped so far and are just desperate for news.

“If Jade is reading this, we want you to know that we love you very much and we just want you home safe.”

Further searches have been carried out today in and around the Leachkin area of Inverness as part of efforts to trace Jade almost a week on from when she was last seen.

The last confirmed sighting of the 19-year-old from Aviemore remains in the Leachkin Road area around 2pm on Wednesday, November 28.

Searches have been ongoing in and around the area, with police supported by members of the RAF and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard.

Specialist resources such as police dogs and the Police Scotland helicopter have also been involved.

Inspector James Rice urged members of the public to be watchful and let police know if may have seen Jade last Wednesday or any time since.

He added: “Please continue to check anywhere Jade could have sought shelter on your property, review any dash-cam footage or anything else which you think may prove helpful.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident 1997 of 28 November, 2018.

