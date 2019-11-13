Fans are trying to guess the contents of mysterious parcels sent to Ian Rankin's door after fraud attack

Ian Rankin has been the victim of a fraud attack.

Ian Rankin fans are attempting to guess the contents of unordered parcels the crime writer is receiving after someone hacked into his Paypal account.

The UK's biggest-selling crime novelist discovered the hack last week, and immediately contacted the Paypal Fraud team.

Mr Rankin was assured that Paypal would 'see to it', he wrote on Twitter, but just two days later an unordered parcel arrived at his door.

Now the beleaguered writer has been told by Paypal that another unknown parcel is on its way.

Mr Rankin has not revealed the nature of either parcel, leaving many to speculate as to what the fraudsters have sent to him and why.

"Early Christmas presents," guessed one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Sorry to hear this, but I hope you enjoy the pallet of hairspray."

One user was more hopeful, writing: "I'm hoping a nice bottle of appears shortly."