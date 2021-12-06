Fatal accident inquiry to take place over M9 crash that led to death of Lamara Bell and John Yuill
Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have announced a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is to take place over the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill on the M9.
Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28, died after their car lay undiscovered following a crash on M9 motorway near Stirling in 2015.
Police Scotland were fined £100,000 after admitting failings which “materially contributed” to the deaths.
A passer-by had called the police but the force had taken three days to respond.
Crown Counsel has now formally instructed that there should be a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths on the M9 on 5 July 2015.
Ms Bell’s family have agreed a civil settlement with Police Scotland and will receive over £1 million.
Justin Farrell, Deputy Procurator Fiscal, said: “The public interest will now be further served in a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding these deaths and to help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.”