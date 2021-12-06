Fatal accident inquiry to take place over M9 crash that led to death of Lamara Bell and John Yuill

Undated handout file photos issued by Police Scotland of John Yuill and Lamara Bell, who died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.

Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28, died after their car lay undiscovered following a crash on M9 motorway near Stirling in 2015.

Police Scotland were fined £100,000 after admitting failings which “materially contributed” to the deaths.

A passer-by had called the police but the force had taken three days to respond.

Crown Counsel has now formally instructed that there should be a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths on the M9 on 5 July 2015.

Ms Bell’s family have agreed a civil settlement with Police Scotland and will receive over £1 million.