Fatal accident inquiry to take place over M9 crash that led to death of Lamara Bell and John Yuill

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have announced a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is to take place over the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill on the M9.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:46 pm
Undated handout file photos issued by Police Scotland of John Yuill and Lamara Bell, who died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.

Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28, died after their car lay undiscovered following a crash on M9 motorway near Stirling in 2015.

Police Scotland were fined £100,000 after admitting failings which “materially contributed” to the deaths.

A passer-by had called the police but the force had taken three days to respond.

Crown Counsel has now formally instructed that there should be a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths on the M9 on 5 July 2015.

Ms Bell’s family have agreed a civil settlement with Police Scotland and will receive over £1 million.

Justin Farrell, Deputy Procurator Fiscal, said: “The public interest will now be further served in a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding these deaths and to help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.”