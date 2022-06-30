Fawziyah Javed death: Husband to face murder trial accused of pushing pregnant wife off Arthur's Seat

Fawziyah Javed.

Kashif Anwar, 28, allegedly assaulted Fawziyah Javed, 31, at the city landmark on September 2, 2021.

The charge states that he "pushed her from height and caused her to fall."

It is claimed Miss Javed suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was so severely injured that she died.

The allegations go on to state that as a consequence Anwar caused the death of her unborn child.

It is claimed that he had previous malice and ill will towards her.

Anwar faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her on September 1, 2021 at a Marriott hotel in Edinburgh.

It is alleged that Anwar repeatedly shouted at her.

Both charges are said to have been aggravated by involving abuse of Anwar's partner or ex-partner.

Anwar pled not guilty to the two charges on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow.