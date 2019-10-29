Fears grow over missing Joanna McGregor from Edinburgh

JOanna McGregor has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing woman from Edinburgh.

Joanna McGregor was last seen in the Gilmerton area around 16:35 on Monday, 29 October.

The 52-year-old, who lives in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Joanna is white, around 5 ft. 5 inches tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing dark coloured clothing, including a black cap and a cream coloured hoodie.