Fears grow over missing Joanna McGregor from Edinburgh
Concerns are growing for a missing woman in Edinburgh.
Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing woman from Edinburgh.
Joanna McGregor was last seen in the Gilmerton area around 16:35 on Monday, 29 October.
The 52-year-old, who lives in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.
Joanna is white, around 5 ft. 5 inches tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing dark coloured clothing, including a black cap and a cream coloured hoodie.
Anyone who may have seen Joanna, or who has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting Incident number 2431 of 29 October 2019.