Ferry Road bar told to install jukebox limiter after karaoke noise complaints

A bar has been instructed by councillors to install a limiter on its jukebox after receiving “a series of noise complaints” from neighbours over loud karaoke.

Oceana on Ferry Road has been told by the Edinburgh Licensing Board that it must limit the noise emitted by its jukebox by the end of next month – or managers will be hauled back in front of councillors to explain why it has not been done.

Licensing officers told the board that eight complaints had been lodged with the department from one person alone, concerning one neighbouring property.

A meeting was held in September 2018 between officers and management and it was agreed that karaoke would “cease with immediate affect”.

Officers received further breaches of noise conditions following the meeting – resulting in the management facing the licensing board.

Alistair Macdonald, representing Oceana, said: “I think that in the later part of last year, there has certainly been an improvement.

“There was a leak from the upstairs flat and the jukebox, which had a limiter on it, was destroyed. The new jukebox does not have a limiter and staff have had to gauge it. Our clients have been asking if that can be done. There’s no resistance from our clients to put in a limiter.

“Customers like the jukebox. I think it would take away from the business if there was no jukebox.”

Mr Mcadonald asked for the application to be put on hold until the limiter can be installed – but councillors demanded that the limiter solution takes place as soon as possible.

Cllr Cathy Fullerton said: “Surely it’s common sense for you not to use the jukebox until a limiter is sorted”.

Cllr Joanna Mowat added: “I don’t really see why we should drag people back into this.

“If it has not happened by the April board meeting, you can come back and explain why it has not happened.”

