Ferry Road crash: Female cyclist seriously injured after Edinburgh incident
Police have sealed off an Edinburgh street after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash this morning.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:18 pm
A heavy police presence has been reported on Ferry Road at Muirhouse, opposite the Drylaw Police Station.
Police have confirmed that a female cyclist has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash.
A section of the road has been taped off while enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a crash on Ferry Road in Edinburgh involving a car and a cyclist around 9.05am on Wednesday, 1 September, 2021.
"The 33-year-old female cyclist has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”