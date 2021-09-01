Ferry Road crash: Female cyclist seriously injured after Edinburgh incident

Police have sealed off the area.

A heavy police presence has been reported on Ferry Road at Muirhouse, opposite the Drylaw Police Station.

Police have confirmed that a female cyclist has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash.

A section of the road has been taped off while enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a crash on Ferry Road in Edinburgh involving a car and a cyclist around 9.05am on Wednesday, 1 September, 2021.

"The 33-year-old female cyclist has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”