A 46-year-old man has died following a two-car crash which saw a road closed for 15 hours.

The crash took place on the A92 Thornton Bypass near Kirkcaldy in Fife at around 2.20pm on Monday. Emergency services, including police cars and ambulances, attended but the driver of one the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed the road in both directions, between Redhouse and Bankhead roundabouts, until 9.20pm. The Northbound carriageway remained closed until the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 14. The road fully re-opened shortly before 5am on Tuesday, March 14.

The name of the driver who died in the collision has not yet been released by police. The medical condition of the other driver is currently unknown. Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash. A social media appeal has been issued by police, urging the public to come forward with any information.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. Our investigation is continuing and I would urge any witnesses to the crash to contact us as soon as possible. We are aware dash-cam footage was posted online locally and I would ask the person with the footage, or any other drivers with footage of the incident to contact us as soon as possible. The information you hold will assist with our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”