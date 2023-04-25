Police have arrested one of Europe’s most wanted suspects, after tracking him down to a town in Fife.

Officers discovered that convicted drug trafficker, János K. Balázs was hiding out in Dunfermline. The 49-year-old man, who was on Hungary’s top 50 most wanted list, had been running from the law for four years, according to authorities. A national arrest warrant was issued for Balázs in 2019, while a wider European warrant was released in 2022. After police determined his whereabouts, he was arrested during a roadside traffic stop in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that Balázs has appeared in court in Edinburgh since his arrest. Officers in Hungary confirmed that he has been detained in Scotland. A statement published by the Hungarian Police Force read: “On March 31, 2023, the British authorities arrested a man in Scotland who was on the TOP 50 list of the most wanted in Hungary, based on information from the Targeting Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters and the National Investigation Bureau of the Emergency Police. In 2019, the Punishment Enforcement Group of the Metropolitan Court issued a national arrest warrant against János K. Balázs, and then a European arrest warrant in 2022, because he did not begin serving the legally imposed five-year, six-month prison sentence.

Police arrested János K. Balázs, 49, who was on Hungary's most wanted list, in the town of Dunfermline, Fife.