Fife crime: Man arrested after person 'attacked with a brick' during Leven fight
A man who is suspected of assaulting someone with a brick has been arrested and charged.
Officers were called to a fight in Leven, Fife, in the early hours of Saturday, June 10. Police said that “one man was suspected of using a brick to assault someone”. This suspect fled the scene, but was tracked by a police dog, PD Cali. Officers said the man “gave up sensibly when PD Cali started barking”. A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assaults which happened Leven in the early hours of Saturday, 10 June, 2023.”