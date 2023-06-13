A man who is suspected of assaulting someone with a brick has been arrested and charged.

Officers were called to a fight in Leven, Fife, in the early hours of Saturday, June 10. Police said that “one man was suspected of using a brick to assault someone”. This suspect fled the scene, but was tracked by a police dog, PD Cali. Officers said the man “gave up sensibly when PD Cali started barking”. A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland Fife said on social media: "When @PSOSFife officers attended a fight in Leven on Saturday night, they called #PDCali & #S329. One man was suspected of using a brick to assault someone & had run off. PD Cali tracked him from the scene, and he gave up sensibly when PD Cali started barking.”

A police dog tracked down a suspect after assaults in the Leven area of Fife.