Fife crime: Man arrested after spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back to 2015
Police arrest man suspected of flashing in town on multiple occasions
A man has been arrested after an investigation into a spate of indecent exposures in a Fife town.
Officers said the offences occurred in various locations throughout Kirkcaldy over the course of several years, with some dating back to 2015. A 42-year-old man has now been arrested following a police investigation into the series of exposures.
He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 8.