Fife crime: Man arrested after spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back to 2015

Police arrest man suspected of flashing in town on multiple occasions

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST

A man has been arrested after an investigation into a spate of indecent exposures in a Fife town.

Officers said the offences occurred in various locations throughout Kirkcaldy over the course of several years, with some dating back to 2015. A 42-year-old man has now been arrested following a police investigation into the series of exposures.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 8.

A man, 42, has been arrested after a string of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy, Fife.A man, 42, has been arrested after a string of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
