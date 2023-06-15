A violent abuser and rapist has been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable grandmother.

Campbell denied the charges, but was found guilty by a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, June 14, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The 37-year-old was also convicted of a number of assaults and rapes against women in the Fife area, carried out over 18 years, between 2003 and 2021.

Mark Campbell was convicted of the murder of Jane Fitzpatrick at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “This was an extremely violent attack that has left Jane’s family devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. Campbell will now have to face the consequences of his actions. I would like to thank Jane’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this enquiry. Violence like this has no place in our society and Police Scotland will continue to work closely with the public and our partners to bring perpetrators to justice."