Fife crime: Mark Campbell found guilty of murdering grandmother in 'extremely violent' Glenrothes attack
A violent abuser and rapist has been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable grandmother.
Mark Campbell attacked 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick with a tyre iron, inflicting fatal head injuries, jurors in the High Court in Edinburgh heard. The murder took place inside Campbell’s Citreon car on Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on August 8 or 9, 2021. Police discovered the murderer inside the vehicle alongside his victim’s dead body.
Campbell denied the charges, but was found guilty by a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, June 14, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The 37-year-old was also convicted of a number of assaults and rapes against women in the Fife area, carried out over 18 years, between 2003 and 2021.
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “This was an extremely violent attack that has left Jane’s family devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. Campbell will now have to face the consequences of his actions. I would like to thank Jane’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this enquiry. Violence like this has no place in our society and Police Scotland will continue to work closely with the public and our partners to bring perpetrators to justice."
The Fife Free Press reported that trial judge Lady Poole told Campbell: "What you did to these women was harrowing and shocking to listen to. Your behaviour has devastated lives”. Campbell is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, July 20.