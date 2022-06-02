Fife crime news: 13-year-old and 11-year-old identified by police after investigation into the killing of peacock in Fife Park

Police launched an investigation after the death of a peacock was reported in Dunfermline.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 1:35 pm

The peacock, named Malcolm, was found dead, and another, Louis, badly hurt within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on Monday, 31 May 2022.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that two children, aged 13 and 11, “have been identified in relation to the incident.”

In an online statement, they added: “A report for the 13-year-old has been submitted through the Youth Justice System.”

The community has been raising funds to repair an aviary which was allegedly damaged.

