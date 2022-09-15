The light is thought to have been shone from somewhere near Morrisons in Kirkcaldy and police are investigating to find the perpetrator.

The plane was attempting to land at Edinburgh Airport around 2.30 am on Wednesday when the laser was shone right into the cockpit.

The plane was able to land safely.

Police Sergeant Judson Howie of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “Following enquiries we are able to establish the laser pen was shone at the plane from somewhere near to Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

"The plane had several hundred people on board and this reckless act could have had devastating consequences. Pilots can become temporarily blind at the most critical part of the flight while they are taking off and landing.

“If you know who was responsible, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

“If you see anyone shining a laser light at an aircraft, you should call 999 immediately and report it to the police."