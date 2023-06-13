Millions of pounds worth of illegal drugs have been seized by police in Fife.

Drugs raids have seen the recovery of an estimated £8 million worth of controlled drugs in the area over the past year, according to police – including cannabis, diazepam, ecstasy, cocaine and heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said between May 2022 and May 2023 officers executed 199 seizures throughout Fife as part of an organised effort by divisional officers and partner agencies to “disrupt, dismantle and detect those involved in the illicit drugs trade” in the area.

Police seized around £8 million worth of illicit drugs in Fife.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: “These figures show that we are continuing to make progress in removing drugs from our streets. We remain committed to disrupting organised criminality in all its forms, including the supply of drugs in our communities. We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to rid our streets of drugs, whilst working with partners to provide support to vulnerable people affected by these criminals.

He added: “Those concerned in the supply of drugs are not above the law and they will be held to account for their actions. Our targeted operations are built on effective intelligence gathering, and the help and support of the local community.”