Fife crime: Rapist Tyrone McLuckie jailed for sexually and physically abusing three women in Fife
A rapist who sexually and physically abused three women in Fife has been caged for six years. Tyrone McLuckie was convicted of the crimes – including rape – at Edinburgh High Court in March and sentenced on Wednesday, April 19.
Reacting to the sentencing, detective sergeant Graeme McLaren said: “I welcome the sentencing and commend the strength of the women for coming forward to reporting McLuckie of his despicable actions. He now faces the consequences and I hope that gives the women some comfort as they try to move forward from this.
“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to us. Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”
Support for victims of sexual assault is available on the Police Scotland and Rape Crisis Scotland websites.