A rapist who sexually and physically abused three women in Fife has been caged for six years. Tyrone McLuckie was convicted of the crimes – including rape – at Edinburgh High Court in March and sentenced on Wednesday, April 19.

Reacting to the sentencing, detective sergeant Graeme McLaren said: “I welcome the sentencing and commend the strength of the women for coming forward to reporting McLuckie of his despicable actions. He now faces the consequences and I hope that gives the women some comfort as they try to move forward from this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to us. Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”

Tyrone McLuckie has been sentenced for sexually assaulting women in Fife