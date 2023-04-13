Fife crime: 'Serious sexual predator' who targeted children in Levenmouth jailed for seven years
Paedophile sentenced to nine years in jail for child sex abuse offences
A man who was already behind bars for serious sexual offences towards children has been sentenced to extra time in jail after more victims came forward.
Forty one-year-old George Izatt was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday, April 11, after being convicted of four counts of child sexual abuse. In 2019, he was jailed for nine years, after being found guilty of sexual offences towards young girls, some of whom were as young as five. He was convicted of one count of rape, assaults and lewd and libidinous practices, which took place from 2004 to 2013.
After seeing media reports about his sentencing, more victims came forward to police. Detectives from the public protection unit launched a new investigation and a further two victims were identified. Izatt targeted these children between 1996 and 2003, in the Levenmouth area of Fife.
Following the sentencing, detective constable Ross French from Fife’s public protection unit said: “Izatt is a serious sexual predator towards children. I want to commend the victims for coming forward and speaking with us. Izatt never admitted his actions and they had to stand up in court at trial and relive their ordeals. Their strength and cooperation has proven pivotal in securing this conviction and ensuring he remains in jail. Police Scotland is committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime, regardless of when these incidents took place and bringing perpetrators to justice. I can assure you that we will carry out a thorough investigation and you will be supported by officers and our partner agencies.”