A man who was already behind bars for serious sexual offences towards children has been sentenced to extra time in jail after more victims came forward.

Forty one-year-old George Izatt was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday, April 11, after being convicted of four counts of child sexual abuse. In 2019, he was jailed for nine years, after being found guilty of sexual offences towards young girls, some of whom were as young as five. He was convicted of one count of rape, assaults and lewd and libidinous practices, which took place from 2004 to 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing media reports about his sentencing, more victims came forward to police. Detectives from the public protection unit launched a new investigation and a further two victims were identified. Izatt targeted these children between 1996 and 2003, in the Levenmouth area of Fife.

George Izatt, 41, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for serious sexual offending towards children in the Levenmouth area of Fife.