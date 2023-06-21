News you can trust since 1873
Fife crime: Wanted man on the run for six years from English police believed to be living in Scotland

Officers believe he could be living in Pitlochry
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

A wanted man who has been on the run from English police for six years may be living in Scotland.

Detectives believe Andrew Armstrong, who is wanted in connection with a drugs offence, is living in Pitlochry in Perth and Kinross. However, he has previously been linked to the Fife area. The 37-year-old failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm discovered in Southport back in 2017. He has been on the run ever since.

Armstrong is described by officers as being white, 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes. He has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton, Merseyside.

Andrew Armstrong, 37, who has been on the run from police for six years, was previously thought to be living in the Fife area.
Police are urging anyone who has any information that could track Armstrong down to come forward. You can contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter, Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 0517256353.