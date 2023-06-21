A wanted man who has been on the run from English police for six years may be living in Scotland.

Detectives believe Andrew Armstrong, who is wanted in connection with a drugs offence, is living in Pitlochry in Perth and Kinross. However, he has previously been linked to the Fife area. The 37-year-old failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm discovered in Southport back in 2017. He has been on the run ever since.

Armstrong is described by officers as being white, 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes. He has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton, Merseyside.

