The medical equipment was taken from the Oriel Road area of Kirkcaldy, at around 10.15pm on Monday, May 1. Police said a teenage boy was captured uplifting the defibrillator from the outside of a building, in CCTV footage of the area. The youth is described by officers as being white and around 14 to 15 years old. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black trousers, and was also carrying a black Nike rucksack with a white stripe in the middle.