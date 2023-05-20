News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Fife crime: Youth caught stealing 'vital' defibrillator from Kirkcaldy road on CCTV

Detectives launch investigation after theft of life-saving equipment

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 10:53 BST

A ‘vital’ defibrillator has been stolen from a community in Fife.

The medical equipment was taken from the Oriel Road area of Kirkcaldy, at around 10.15pm on Monday, May 1. Police said a teenage boy was captured uplifting the defibrillator from the outside of a building, in CCTV footage of the area. The youth is described by officers as being white and around 14 to 15 years old. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black trousers, and was also carrying a black Nike rucksack with a white stripe in the middle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to try and trace the youth responsible for the theft. Sergeant Judson Howie said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place, puts lives within the local community at risk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 2092 of 16 May, 2023.”

Police launch enquiries after life-saving defibrillator stolen from Kirkcaldy in Fife.Police launch enquiries after life-saving defibrillator stolen from Kirkcaldy in Fife.
Police launch enquiries after life-saving defibrillator stolen from Kirkcaldy in Fife.