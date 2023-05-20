Fife crime: Youth caught stealing 'vital' defibrillator from Kirkcaldy road on CCTV
Detectives launch investigation after theft of life-saving equipment
The medical equipment was taken from the Oriel Road area of Kirkcaldy, at around 10.15pm on Monday, May 1. Police said a teenage boy was captured uplifting the defibrillator from the outside of a building, in CCTV footage of the area. The youth is described by officers as being white and around 14 to 15 years old. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black trousers, and was also carrying a black Nike rucksack with a white stripe in the middle.
Detectives are continuing their enquiries to try and trace the youth responsible for the theft. Sergeant Judson Howie said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place, puts lives within the local community at risk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 2092 of 16 May, 2023.”