A man has been jailed for serious sexual offences against young children.

Rhoderick McGregor, 59, sexually abused his child victims in Fife, over a period of eight years, between 2006 and 2014. After an investigation and trial, McGregor was convicted of the offences last month. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, June 9, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Police welcomed the conviction and sentencing of McGregor in a public statement. Detective Sergeant Mark Brown said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for McGregor’s victims. Their commitment and engagement during our investigation helped ensure his conviction. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope that his sentencing gives them some comfort and assists them in moving forward.

