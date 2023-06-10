Fife man jailed for 'serious sexual offences' against young children at High Court in Edinburgh
A man has been jailed for serious sexual offences against young children.
Rhoderick McGregor, 59, sexually abused his child victims in Fife, over a period of eight years, between 2006 and 2014. After an investigation and trial, McGregor was convicted of the offences last month. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, June 9, at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Police welcomed the conviction and sentencing of McGregor in a public statement. Detective Sergeant Mark Brown said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for McGregor’s victims. Their commitment and engagement during our investigation helped ensure his conviction. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope that his sentencing gives them some comfort and assists them in moving forward.
“Investigating the abuse of children and young people is a top priority for Police Scotland. I hope this outcome will give confidence to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will carry out a robust investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. No matter how much time has passed, please report it. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by our officers and our partner agencies.”