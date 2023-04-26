News you can trust since 1873
Fife police looking to trace motorcylists after pedestrian seriously injured in Kirkcaldy crash

Woman rushed to hospital following collision

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Police are looking to trace two motorcyclists following a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Fife. Emergency services were called to Oaktree Square in Kirkcaldy at around 5.40pm on Thursday, 20 April. A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to the nearby Victoria Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are trying to find two people riding motorcycles at the time of the crash. Police described one of the vehicles as being red and black with short faring. Officers said the motorbike was travelling east along Oaktree Square. The rider of this bike initially stopped at the scene before leaving, according to police. In an appeal to the public, detectives urged the motorcyclists or any other witnesses to come forward. Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances and want to speak to those riding these motorbikes as we believe they will be able to help us. I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or private CCTV from the area. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3004 of 20 April.”

Police are keen to speak to two motorcylists following a serious crash on Oaktree Square in Kirkcaldy, Fife.Police are keen to speak to two motorcylists following a serious crash on Oaktree Square in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
