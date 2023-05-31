A former army-man will be jailed for a spate of violent crimes and serious sexual assaults.

James Christopher Armour, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today, May 31, after being convicted at the High Court in Stirling earlier this year. The offences took place in the Fife area, over a period of six years – between 1983 and 1989. The BBC reported that Armour previously worked as a bombardier in the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

One police officer described Armour as a “predator” as she welcomed his conviction and sentencing. Detective Sergeant Lesley Couper, of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit, said: "Armour is a predator who showed utter disregard for the impact on his victims. I want to commend each victim in reporting these offences to police and for having the strength to stand up in court, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted. I hope this sentence gives them some comfort as they try to move forward.

James Christopher Armour, 57, has been jailed after being convicted of a spate of rapes and violent offences in Fife, in the 1980s.