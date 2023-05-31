News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Fife 'predator' jailed after being convicted of rapes and violent offences dating back over thirty years

He has been jailed for offences dating back to the 1980s
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 31st May 2023, 19:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 19:38 BST

A former army-man will be jailed for a spate of violent crimes and serious sexual assaults.

James Christopher Armour, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today, May 31, after being convicted at the High Court in Stirling earlier this year. The offences took place in the Fife area, over a period of six years – between 1983 and 1989. The BBC reported that Armour previously worked as a bombardier in the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One police officer described Armour as a “predator” as she welcomed his conviction and sentencing. Detective Sergeant Lesley Couper, of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit, said: "Armour is a predator who showed utter disregard for the impact on his victims. I want to commend each victim in reporting these offences to police and for having the strength to stand up in court, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted. I hope this sentence gives them some comfort as they try to move forward.

James Christopher Armour, 57, has been jailed after being convicted of a spate of rapes and violent offences in Fife, in the 1980s.James Christopher Armour, 57, has been jailed after being convicted of a spate of rapes and violent offences in Fife, in the 1980s.
James Christopher Armour, 57, has been jailed after being convicted of a spate of rapes and violent offences in Fife, in the 1980s.
Most Popular

"This conviction and sentence sends a clear message that time is no barrier, all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland, and victims will be fully supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies throughout. We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse and should you wish to report a sexual crime to Police Scotland, then please do so by contacting officers on 101, or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."