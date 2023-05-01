A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Fife.

Police rushed to the scene of attack, in the Orkney Place area of Kirkcaldy, at around 9pm on Sunday, April 30. Emergency services arrived on the scene and a 28-year-old man was taken to the nearby Victoria Hospital. A block of flats in the area has been taped off, and officers remain in attendance. Detectives said “enquiries are currently ongoing”.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "Around 9pm on Sunday, 30th April we were called to reports of a serious assault in the Orkney Place area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and a 28- year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Officers remain at the scene and enquires are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3627 of 30 April, 2023."