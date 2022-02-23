West Lothian crime: Fire at home in Livingston being treated as deliberate as manhunt launched
A fire in West Lothian is being treated by police as deliberate.
Emergency services were called to the fire at a property in Norman Rise around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.
The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured.
Detectives now believe that the fire was set deliberately and are hoping to trace two people who were seen in the area at the time.
The first suspect is described as white, medium build and height.
They were wearing a grey hooded top, with the hood up, and carrying a rucksack on their back.
The second suspect is described as white, of medium build and height and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.
Detective Sergeant Jamie Duthie, of Livingston CID, said: "Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this reckless act.
"We are treating the fire as deliberate and are asking anyone with any information to come forward and speak to officers.”