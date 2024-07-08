Edinburgh fire at Portobello shop door damages building and shuts Sainsbury's store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to 228 Portobello High Street at around 12.45am on Sunday following reports of a fire having broken out. When they arrived on the scene they discovered a mattress was on fire, which spread to the rest of the building.
The doorway of the building has been boarded up and the Sainsbury’s Local store next door has been ‘closed until further notice’ according to a sign in on its front door.
A message written on the boarded up door saying “behold what ignorant people can do”.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.46am on Sunday, 7 July to reports of a fire at a building on Portobello High Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a specialist high reach appliance to the scene where crews extinguished the flames.
“No injuries were reported, and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.50am on Sunday, 7 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire on High Street, Portobello.
"Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There are no reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."