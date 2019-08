Firefighters were called to a bin fire at the Hive nightclub on Niddry Street this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they attended a bin fire outside the club on Sunday morning, and said the club itself was not affected by the fire.

Pictures circling on social media show rubbish outside the business on fire and smoking.

The fire service said they were called at 8.34am and the incident was over by 10am.