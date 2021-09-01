Firefighters tackle blaze in Bread Street tenement building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a four story building on Bread Street.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 5:39 pm
Six fire engines were called to the scene at 2:35pm, where crews used an extendable ladder to douse the flames.
There are no reported injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Wednesday, September 1 to reports of a building on fire at Bread Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and one height vehicle to attend a fire affecting a four-storey property.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still at the scene.”