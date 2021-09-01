Firefighters tackle blaze in Bread Street tenement building

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a four story building on Bread Street.

By Conor Marlborough
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 5:39 pm

Six fire engines were called to the scene at 2:35pm, where crews used an extendable ladder to douse the flames.

There are no reported injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Wednesday, September 1 to reports of a building on fire at Bread Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and one height vehicle to attend a fire affecting a four-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still at the scene.”

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a four story building on Bread Street. (Credit: Lawson McCulloch)

