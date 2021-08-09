Former aide to top SNP politician appears in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
A former SNP campaign manager has appeared in court accused of voyeurism.
Nathan Sparling, 31, is alleged to have photographed an image of the genitals, buttocks or underwear of a man with the intention of enabling himself or another to look at the image.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Mr Sparling’s home at the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh in September 2019.
Mr Sparling appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court which heard that his defence team did not have all the necessary disclosure regarding the case from prosecutors at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
Sheriff Adrian Cottam agreed to adjourn the trial diet and a new date was set down for March next year.
Mr Sparling is a former campaign manager for the SNP’s ex-Westminster leader Angus Robertson and his political work included research, communications and strategy with particular emphasis on social justice.
He was also former chief executive of the HIV Scotland charity between December 2018 to December 2020.
Mr Sparling currently works for a PR company and co-hosts an online political and current affairs podcast called A New Nation.