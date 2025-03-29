Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Scotland rugby star has appeared in court accused of alleged domestic abuse.

Tim Visser, 37, appeared in the dock during a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, March 28.

Visser, whose address was only given as Midlothian, faced a single allegation under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 Section 1. The section of the act states a person commits an offence if they engage in a course of behaviour which is abusive of a partner or ex-partner and the behaviour is likely to cause a person to suffer physical or psychological harm.

He made no plea and was released on bail and the case was committed for further examination. No date has been set down for his next court appearance.

Visser was born in the Netherlands and played as a winger for the Scotland national team 33 times between 2012 and 2017. He began his his club rugby career in 2007 with Newcastle Falcons before moving to Edinburgh Rugby in 2010 where he is the current record scorer with 59 tries.

The 6ft 5inch winger and full back then moved onto top Premiership Rugby outfit Harlequins in 2015 before retiring from the sport four years later. Visser is currently working as a property developer in Edinburgh.