News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Forth Road Bridge incident: Bridge between Edinburgh and Fife closed due to police incident

Emergency services in attendance on bridge near South Queensferry

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 1st May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:00 BST

The Forth Road Bridge is closed as police attend an ongoing incident. The bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, has been closed in both directions.

Emergency services are currently on the scene. Bus services have been diverted away from the area. The footbridge has also been shut to members of the public due to the ongoing incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.
Forth Road Bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, closed due to ongoing police incident.