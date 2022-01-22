Four men arrested after Bathgate disturbance
Four men were arrested, following a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday morning in West Lothian.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:38 pm
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:39 pm
Police were called to a disturbance in the Mill Court area of Bathgate, at around 3am on Saturday, January 22.
Officers attended and arrested four men, who were aged 22, 21, 20 and 16, in connection with the incident.Of the men arrested, the 16-year-old and the 22-year-old were taken to hospital and released after treatment.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”