Four men charged after rogue trader incidents in Livingston

Four men have been charged after cops were alerted to rogue traders operating in Livingston.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Police were called by concerned residents in Northpark Place in the Eliburn area of the town after items were offered for sale door to door around lunchtime on Monday 14 January.

Four men aged 27, 18, 23 and 25 were charged and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Iain Wells of Livingston Police Station said: “Bogus callers and rogue traders may call at your door offering substandard products or services, or using a ruse to gain entry to your home to steal. If you require work to be carried out on your property or wish to buy anything we would always recommend you make your own enquiries to do so, using a service provider recommended by friends or through the West Lothian Trusted Trader scheme.”

West Lothian Council Trading Standards Manager, Ed Machin said: “Trading Standards would recommend that local residents are on their guard with any uninvited callers who turn up on their doorstep offering to sell goods or to carry out home improvement or property maintenance work.

“If you are in any doubt politely inform them that you do not buy on the doorstep and that you wish them to leave.”